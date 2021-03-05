Moerus Capital Management LLC Buys Copa Holdings SA, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, CSW Industrials Inc

Investment company Moerus Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Copa Holdings SA, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, CSW Industrials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moerus Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Moerus Capital Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VIV, ARCO, CPA, TDW, NTR,

VIV, ARCO, CPA, TDW, NTR, Reduced Positions: JEF, CCJ, BAM, CSWI, SPB, CSWC, DESP,

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 577,834 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 1,498,615 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.54% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 743,078 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) - 6,060,025 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,635,206 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66%

Moerus Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 347.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.