>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Moerus Capital Management LLC Buys Copa Holdings SA, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, CSW Industrials Inc

March 05, 2021 | About: CPA -0.97%

Investment company Moerus Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Copa Holdings SA, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, CSW Industrials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moerus Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Moerus Capital Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moerus Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moerus+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moerus Capital Management LLC
  1. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 577,834 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 1,498,615 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.54%
  3. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 743,078 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  4. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) - 6,060,025 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
  5. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,635,206 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66%
Added: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

Moerus Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 347.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moerus Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Moerus Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moerus Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moerus Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moerus Capital Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)