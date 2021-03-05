>
Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

March 05, 2021 | About: VNLA -0.06% IJJ +2.02% BSV -0.03% IVW +1.45% MINT -0.03% SHV +0% TGT +1.61% XOM +3.53% EV +0% SPLV +2%

Investment company Mattern Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mattern Capital Management, Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,807 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,526 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 54,462 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 67,898 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 95,441 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $60.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 114.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.47%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $96.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.



