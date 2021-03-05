>
Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. Jeffrey A Dowdle Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: RJF +0.45%

COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A Dowdle (insider trades) sold 11,096 shares of RJF on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $118.77 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Raymond James Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Raymond James Financial Inc has a market cap of $16.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.730000 with a P/E ratio of 18.93 and P/S ratio of 2.03. The dividend yield of Raymond James Financial Inc stocks is 1.28%. GuruFocus rated Raymond James Financial Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Paul C Reilly sold 13,967 shares of RJF stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $120.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.21% since.
  • Chair, President & CEO RJ Ltd. Paul D Allison sold 10,000 shares of RJF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $117.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, ICD for RJFS Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of RJF stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $119.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.32% since.
  • COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. Jeffrey A Dowdle sold 11,096 shares of RJF stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $118.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.
  • Vice Chairman Francis S Godbold sold 25,042 shares of RJF stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $121.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.94% since.
  • Chairman Emeritus Thomas A James sold 220,000 shares of RJF stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $116.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.
  • Chairman Emeritus Thomas A James sold 48,018 shares of RJF stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $112.94. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RJF, click here

.

