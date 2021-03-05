>
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Executive Chairman and CEO David M Maura Bought $192,700 of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: SPB +4.37%

Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Maura (insider trades) bought 2,500 shares of SPB on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $77.08 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $192,700.

HRG Group Inc is a consumer products company that manufactures consumer batteries, small appliances, global pet supplies, home and garden control products, personal care products, hardware and home improvement products and global auto care. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.380000 with a P/E ratio of 16.43 and P/S ratio of 0.82. The dividend yield of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc stocks is 2.11%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman and CEO David M Maura bought 2,500 shares of SPB stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $77.08. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPB, click here

.

