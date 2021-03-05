>
Tower House Partners LLP Buys BioLife Solutions Inc, Sells Brooks Automation Inc, CryoPort Inc

March 05, 2021 | About: BLFS -2.65% BRKS +1.7% CYRX +0.79%

Investment company Tower House Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys BioLife Solutions Inc, sells Brooks Automation Inc, CryoPort Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower House Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Tower House Partners LLP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Tower House Partners LLP
  1. Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 758,339 shares, 25.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.37%
  2. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 187,138 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%
  3. Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 425,000 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.61%
  4. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 75,000 shares, 21.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
  5. BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 473,100 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Tower House Partners LLP initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 473,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Tower House Partners LLP sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Reduced: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Tower House Partners LLP reduced to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 26.37%. The sale prices were between $46.7 and $75.22, with an estimated average price of $62.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.73%. Tower House Partners LLP still held 758,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.



