Tower House Partners LLP Buys BioLife Solutions Inc, Sells Brooks Automation Inc, CryoPort Inc

Investment company Tower House Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys BioLife Solutions Inc, sells Brooks Automation Inc, CryoPort Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower House Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Tower House Partners LLP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Tower House Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+house+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tower House Partners LLP
- Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 758,339 shares, 25.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.37%
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 187,138 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89%
- Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 425,000 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.61%
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 75,000 shares, 21.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 473,100 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with BLFS. Click here to check it out.
- BLFS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BLFS
- Peter Lynch Chart of BLFS
Tower House Partners LLP initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 473,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Tower House Partners LLP sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $47.69.Reduced: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Tower House Partners LLP reduced to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 26.37%. The sale prices were between $46.7 and $75.22, with an estimated average price of $62.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.73%. Tower House Partners LLP still held 758,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tower House Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Tower House Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tower House Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tower House Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tower House Partners LLP keeps buying