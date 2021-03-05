Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Donegal Group Inc is an US-based insurance holding company offering personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It products include protection against automobile accidents, theft and other. Donegal Group Inc has a market cap of $424.961 million; its shares were traded at around $14.530000 with a P/E ratio of 8.05 and P/S ratio of 0.54. The dividend yield of Donegal Group Inc stocks is 4.12%.

For the last quarter Donegal Group Inc reported a revenue of $197.5 million, compared with the revenue of $200.9 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $777.8 million, a decrease of 4.2% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Donegal Group Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 4.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.83 for the year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Donegal Group Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $103.1 million, compared with $49.3 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $5.00 million, compared with $5.00 million in the previous year. Donegal Group Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $14.530000, Donegal Group Inc is traded at 19.9% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $18.15. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.54, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.67. The stock gained 4.11% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,500 shares of DGICA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $14.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

