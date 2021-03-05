>
Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

March 05, 2021

Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Mercantile Bank Corp is a bank holding company. It provides banking services offering deposit products including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and lending products including commercial, residential mortgage and installment loans. Mercantile Bank Corp has a market cap of $512.977 million; its shares were traded at around $31.412300 with a P/E ratio of 11.56 and P/S ratio of 3.04. The dividend yield of Mercantile Bank Corp stocks is 3.58%.

For the last quarter Mercantile Bank Corp reported a revenue of $46.2 million, compared with the revenue of $38.48 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $167.4 million, an increase of 10.5% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Mercantile Bank Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 7.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2.71 for the year, a decline of 10% from the previous year. Over the last five years Mercantile Bank Corp had an EPS growth rate of 12.6% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Mercantile Bank Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $626.0 million, compared with $233.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $441.6 million, compared with $400.9 million in the previous year. Mercantile Bank Corp has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $31.412300, Mercantile Bank Corp is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $31.80. The P/S ratio of the stock is 3.04, while the historical median P/S ratio is 3.11. The stock gained 8.45% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of MBWM, click here.


