Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Range Resources Corporation

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:RRC


Federman & Sherwood announces that on March 4, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is April 29, 2016 through February 10, 2021.



To learn how to participate in this action, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.federmanlaw.com%2Fblog%2Ffederman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-range-resources-corporation%2F[/url].



Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Range Resources Corporation shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, May 3, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:



Robin Hester


FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD


10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue


Oklahoma City, OK 73120


Email to: [email protected]


Or, visit the firm’s website at [url="]www.federmanlaw.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005485/en/


