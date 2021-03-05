Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Modification

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that it will apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an amendment to the terms of the 712,000 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's private placement that closed on March 20, 2019. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from March 20, 2021 to March 20, 2024. In the same application, the Company has also asked for permission to decrease the exercise price of these Warrants to $0.20, the current market price of the Company's shares trading on the TSXv. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same. The extension and the price amendment are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge

President & Director

Phone: 604.681.1568

