State Auto Financial Declares 119th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

March 05, 2021 | About: NAS:STFC +5.75%


Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2021. This is the 119th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.



About State Auto Financial Corporation



State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.



The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StateAuto.com%2FSTFC[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005479/en/


