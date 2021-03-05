>
Progressive Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

March 05, 2021

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (:PGR) today declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2021 (ex-dividend date of April 6, 2021).

About Progressive
The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it’s most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at :PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

