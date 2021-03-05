>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Davis ETFs to Transfer Exchange Listing of All Four Funds to CBOE Global Markets, Inc.

March 05, 2021 | About: NAS:DWLD +1.61% NAS:DUSA +1.64% NAS:DINT +0.78% NAS:DFNL +2%

Davis ETFs are actively managed ETFs with combined assets of over $1.2 billion and were launched in 2017. Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. announced today plans to transfer the listing of all four ETFs from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to CBOE Global Markets, Inc. The transfer is expected to take place on or about March 23, 2021. No shareholder action is required as a result of this change nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of Fund shares.

The ETFs that are transferring are:

(Ticker)

Davis Select Worldwide ETF

DWLD

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA

Davis Select International ETF

DINT

Davis Select Financial ETF

DFNL

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. is an SEC registered investment adviser and serves as the investment adviser for each Fund. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information and is available free of charge by calling toll free 800-279-0279 or by visiting DavisETFs.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices (and not at NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005489/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)