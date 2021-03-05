>
PRNewswire
Corus Entertainment's Second Quarter Financial Results to be Released April 9, 2021

March 05, 2021 | About: TSX:CJR.B -3.17%

TORONTO, March 5, 2021

Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) will release its second quarter financial results on Friday, April 9, 2021.

A conference call with Corus senior management will take place at 8 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. CT/ 6 a.m. MT/ 5 a.m. PT. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 1.888.231.8191 (toll-free North America) or 647.427.7450 (local or international).

  • Please dial-in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
  • This conference call will also be available through a live webcast on the Corus Entertainment website, www.corusent.com, in the Investor Relations section.
  • PowerPoint slides will be posted 15 minutes prior to the start of this call on www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

This call will be archived and available for replay on www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section beginning April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corus-entertainments-second-quarter-financial-results-to-be-released-april-9-2021-301241632.html

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.


