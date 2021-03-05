Moore Kuehn Encourages FPRX, SVBI, SOAC, and CAP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by Amgen. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Five Prime will receive $38.00 per share.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)

Severn Bancorp has agreed to be acquired by Shore Bancshares. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Severn will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore and $1.59 in cash per share.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC)

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp has agreed to merge with DeepGreen Metals. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities will own less than 12% of the combined company.

Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP)

Capitol Investment Corp. V has agreed to merge with Doma. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Capitol Investment will retain just 11.7% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

