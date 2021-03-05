>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wec Energy Group Inc (WEC) EVP and CFO Xia Liu Bought $81,500 of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: WEC +2.67%

EVP and CFO of Wec Energy Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Xia Liu (insider trades) bought 1,000 shares of WEC on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $81.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $81,500.

WEC Energy Group Inc operates electric and gas utility businesses in various states across the US. The firm is primarily engaged in the generation of electricity, gas distribution, and electric transmission. Wec Energy Group Inc has a market cap of $26.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.690000 with a P/E ratio of 22.37 and P/S ratio of 3.71. The dividend yield of Wec Energy Group Inc stocks is 3.04%. Wec Energy Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Wec Energy Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Xia Liu bought 1,000 shares of WEC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $81.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WEC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)