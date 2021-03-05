Wec Energy Group Inc (WEC) EVP and CFO Xia Liu Bought $81,500 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Wec Energy Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Xia Liu (insider trades) bought 1,000 shares of WEC on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $81.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $81,500.

WEC Energy Group Inc operates electric and gas utility businesses in various states across the US. The firm is primarily engaged in the generation of electricity, gas distribution, and electric transmission. Wec Energy Group Inc has a market cap of $26.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.690000 with a P/E ratio of 22.37 and P/S ratio of 3.71. The dividend yield of Wec Energy Group Inc stocks is 3.04%. Wec Energy Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Wec Energy Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

