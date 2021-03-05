Auxier Asset Management Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Auxier Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, CSX Corp, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxier Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Auxier Asset Management owns 157 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, CSX, TPR, ALGN, IPG, WDR, DISCK,

BABA, CSX, TPR, ALGN, IPG, WDR, DISCK, Added Positions: BMY, CVS, ARCO, AON, BTI, PM, MO, AFL, GTES, TAP, AMZN, LINC, WFC, CPF, ABBV, DLR, VIAC,

BMY, CVS, ARCO, AON, BTI, PM, MO, AFL, GTES, TAP, AMZN, LINC, WFC, CPF, ABBV, DLR, VIAC, Reduced Positions: DAL, ZBH, GLW, GILD, TEF, T, ALK, AMX, AGCO, CTSH, MDLZ, PH, NKE, HPE, KDP, WU, MAN, LYG, HPQ, HRB, XOM, LUMN, ADP, AXP,

DAL, ZBH, GLW, GILD, TEF, T, ALK, AMX, AGCO, CTSH, MDLZ, PH, NKE, HPE, KDP, WU, MAN, LYG, HPQ, HRB, XOM, LUMN, ADP, AXP, Sold Out: DNKN,