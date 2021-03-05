>
Articles 

Auxier Asset Management Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

March 05, 2021 | About: BMY +1.84% ARCO -0.78% AON +2.97% GTES +5.65% BABA +1.47% CSX +3.82% TPR +2.8% IPG +3.45% ALGN +3.08% WDR +0.72% DAL -1.6% DN +0%

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Auxier Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, CSX Corp, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxier Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Auxier Asset Management owns 157 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jeff Auxier's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeff+auxier/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jeff Auxier
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 87,934 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,144 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 52,505 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 209,331 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 143,882 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)


Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $233.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)


Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)


Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,505 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)


Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)


Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $536.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)


Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,009 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 386,664 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Aon PLC by 128.11%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $232.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,957 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86. Reduced: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Auxier Asset Management reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 32.81%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Auxier Asset Management still held 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

