Auxier Asset Management Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Auxier Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, CSX Corp, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxier Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Auxier Asset Management owns 157 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BABA, CSX, TPR, ALGN, IPG, WDR, DISCK,
- Added Positions: BMY, CVS, ARCO, AON, BTI, PM, MO, AFL, GTES, TAP, AMZN, LINC, WFC, CPF, ABBV, DLR, VIAC,
- Reduced Positions: DAL, ZBH, GLW, GILD, TEF, T, ALK, AMX, AGCO, CTSH, MDLZ, PH, NKE, HPE, KDP, WU, MAN, LYG, HPQ, HRB, XOM, LUMN, ADP, AXP,
- Sold Out: DNKN,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeff+auxier/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jeff Auxier
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 87,934 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,144 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 52,505 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 209,331 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 143,882 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $233.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,505 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72. The stock is now traded at around $536.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)
Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,009 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 386,664 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Aon PLC by 128.11%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $232.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,957 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86. Reduced: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Auxier Asset Management reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 32.81%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Auxier Asset Management still held 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jeff Auxier. Also check out:
1. Jeff Auxier's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jeff Auxier's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jeff Auxier's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jeff Auxier keeps buying