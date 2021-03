Bernard Horn Comments on Cineworld

Cineworld Group ( LSE:CINE ) was down 30% in October as it shuttered all of its theaters in the U.S. and U.K. By December, Cineworld's stock partially recouped declines, gaining 68%, as the company refinanced debt with 10% dilution to shareholders. While streaming platforms are now popular by default, we believe consumers will embrace the theatrical experience when lockdowns are lifted as has been the case in countries like China and Japan.