Discovery Inc (DISCA) Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette Sold $29.6 million of Shares

Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l of Discovery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean-briac Perrette (insider trades) sold 474,601 shares of DISCA on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $62.32 a share. The total sale was $29.6 million.

Discovery Inc formerly known as Discovery Communications Inc is a media and entertainment company. It provides programming across multiple distribution platforms. Discovery Inc has a market cap of $27.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.250000 with a P/E ratio of 35.50 and P/S ratio of 4.05. Discovery Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Discovery Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette sold 474,601 shares of DISCA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $62.32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.1% since.

Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $59.05. The price of the stock has increased by 8.81% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 40,000 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $48.5. The price of the stock has increased by 32.47% since.

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $57.41. The price of the stock has increased by 11.91% since.

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of DISCA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $51.43. The price of the stock has increased by 24.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 2,000 shares of DISCA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $60.78. The price of the stock has increased by 5.71% since.

Chief Corp Operating Officer David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $55.3. The price of the stock has increased by 16.18% since.

General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $58.77. The price of the stock has increased by 9.32% since.

Director Kenneth W Lowe sold 111,000 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $48.64. The price of the stock has increased by 32.09% since.

General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 8,125 shares of DISCA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $55.83. The price of the stock has increased by 15.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DISCA, click here