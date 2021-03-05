>
Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.6 million of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: MRNA -0.08%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $136.64 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $52.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $132.190000 with and P/S ratio of 64.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $136.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.26% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $154.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.55% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $150.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.26% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $174.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.38% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $172.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $128.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.81% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $149.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.69% since.
  • See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $145.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.21% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $153.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.03% since.
  • Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of MRNA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $146.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

