Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) President, CEO Michael A George Sold $1.2 million of Shares

President, CEO of Qurate Retail Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A George (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of QRTEA on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $12.13 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Liberty Interactive Corp, formerly QVC Group, is engaged in the video and on-line commerce industries in North America, Europe and Asia. It markets and sells consumer products by means of its televised shopping programs and through the Internet. Qurate Retail Inc has a market cap of $4.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.600000 with a P/E ratio of 4.05 and P/S ratio of 0.33.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO Michael A George sold 100,000 shares of QRTEA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $12.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QRTEA, click here