Comcast Corp (CMCSA) EVP Adam Louis Miller Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP of Comcast Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Louis Miller (insider trades) sold 32,891 shares of CMCSA on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $54.89 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Comcast Corp is a media and technology company. It mainly involves in the cable industry and owns Comcast Cable, E!, NBCUniversal, and the NBC broadcast network. Comcast Corp has a market cap of $252.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.090000 with a P/E ratio of 24.14 and P/S ratio of 2.48. The dividend yield of Comcast Corp stocks is 1.67%. Comcast Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Comcast Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 6,000 shares of CMCSA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $54.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.

EVP Adam Louis Miller sold 32,891 shares of CMCSA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $54.89. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

Sr. EVP David N Watson sold 181,281 shares of CMCSA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $52.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMCSA, click here