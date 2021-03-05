Cit Group Inc (CIT) EVP, Head of Technology & Ops Denise M. Menelly Sold $673,525 of Shares

EVP, Head of Technology & Ops of Cit Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Denise M. Menelly (insider trades) sold 14,500 shares of CIT on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $46.45 a share. The total sale was $673,525.

CIT Group Inc is a banking corporation provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle-market companies in a diverse group of industries. The group offers retail banking through its subsidiary. It also syndicates and sells finance receivables. Cit Group Inc has a market cap of $4.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.930000 with and P/S ratio of 1.95. The dividend yield of Cit Group Inc stocks is 2.93%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and Chief Financial Office John J. Fawcett sold 10,000 shares of CIT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $48.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.66% since.

EVP & Chief Risk Officer Wahida Plummer sold 2,711 shares of CIT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $49.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.44% since.

EVP & Controller Edward K Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $47.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

EVP & Chief Risk Officer Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $48.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.

