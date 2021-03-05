Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz Sold $513,120 of Shares

EVP & Chief Business Officer of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cony D'cruz (insider trades) sold 4,800 shares of SDGR on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $106.9 a share. The total sale was $513,120.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $4.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.540000 with and P/S ratio of 38.68.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $111.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 37.48% since.

EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 3,763 shares of SDGR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $104.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 33.39% since.

SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 6,689 shares of SDGR stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 37.1% since.

10% Owner David E Shaw sold 457,693 shares of SDGR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 38.04% since.

SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 6,688 shares of SDGR stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $108.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 36.18% since.

