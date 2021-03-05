>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz Sold $513,120 of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: SDGR -4.2%

EVP & Chief Business Officer of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cony D'cruz (insider trades) sold 4,800 shares of SDGR on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $106.9 a share. The total sale was $513,120.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $4.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.540000 with and P/S ratio of 38.68.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $111.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 37.48% since.
  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $106.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 34.95% since.
  • EVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 3,763 shares of SDGR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $104.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 33.39% since.
  • SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 6,689 shares of SDGR stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 37.1% since.
  • 10% Owner David E Shaw sold 457,693 shares of SDGR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 38.04% since.
  • SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 6,688 shares of SDGR stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $108.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 36.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SDGR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)