Bioanalytical Systems Inc (BASI) VP- Finance & CFO Beth Taylor Bought $88,500 of Shares

Bioanalytical Systems Inc is a contract research organization providing drug discovery and development services and analytical instruments. Its customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic and government organizations. Bioanalytical Systems Inc has a market cap of $192.014 million; its shares were traded at around $17.250000 with and P/S ratio of 2.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of BASI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $14.42. The price of the stock has increased by 19.63% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP- Finance & CFO Beth Taylor bought 5,000 shares of BASI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $17.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO John Gregory Beattie bought 1,712 shares of BASI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $18.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.26% since.

COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,288 shares of BASI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 23.21% since.

