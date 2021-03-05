Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) COO John E Breeden Sold $1.1 million of Shares

COO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John E Breeden (insider trades) sold 9,626 shares of QTWO on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $110.53 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.260000 with and P/S ratio of 14.15.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 44,748 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 7,333 shares of QTWO stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $122.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.74% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 18,750 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 5,129 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

SVP, Emg Mkts Corp & Bus Dev Jonathan Price sold 2,275 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

COO John E Breeden sold 9,626 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.15% since.

Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $134.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.98% since.

COO John E Breeden sold 2,738 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QTWO, click here