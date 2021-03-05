Globe Life Inc (GL) EVP - Investor Rel. & Admin. Michael Clay Majors Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP - Investor Rel. & Admin. of Globe Life Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Clay Majors (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of GL on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $95.89 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $10.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.320000 with a P/E ratio of 14.27 and P/S ratio of 2.19. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.78%. Globe Life Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Globe Life Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $96.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.

Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $96.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $95.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP - Investor Rel. & Admin. Michael Clay Majors sold 14,000 shares of GL stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $95.89. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $97.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GL, click here