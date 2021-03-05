Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Investment company Jackson Square Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile US Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jackson Square Capital, Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CCK, BAM, ZS, AVTR, CTLT, RTX, QQQ, BMRN, BERY, TGT, DOW,
- Added Positions: FRC, JPM, TMUS, ULTA, CHTR, LB, AEO, LRCX, MDB, QCOM, AAPL, KLAC, CRM, DIS, MU, AMZN, TFC, MSFT, TT, LULU, VRNS, CDNS, BLK, ENPH, ABT, EV, IFF, UL, VZ, SIVB, V, DG, HON, LYB, STT, STAG, TMO, LIN, BHP, PG, DOV, MDT, SYY, FB, CMCSA, HD, ISRG, MET, NTR, MA, JNJ, CMP, KO, MGP, CRWD, HYG, NEM, VFC, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, ZM, SPLK, DOCU, ABBV, CIEN, DXCM, AVLR, LLY, NET, SPY, MRK, OKTA, NVDA, CF, AKAM, RNG, MRVL, QTS, ADBE, BAC, ZBRA, PCAR, IAC, KMB, ACN, BMY, DVY, BURL, GLW, IHI, XLV, XLK, MGK, CVS, DD, GPC, MTCH, TELL,
- Sold Out: APD, SBAC, JAMF, JAMF, CSCO, BJ, INTC, TDOC, FISV, HUM, NTAP, AMD, UN, GLD, CCOI, UNP, NOVA, MGV, ACC, VMW, IR, NOBL, NSC, SNPS, TEAM, FEZ, GDX, BAX, MCD, WAT, NSTG, MIK, BABA, OLLI, TWLO, IVW, VOO, AMGN, NFLX, UNH, IGV, T, ADSK, CNC, DLR, ERIC, GILD, HSY, LMT, PENN, LUV, UPS, ZBH, NEO, SQ, SNAP, OTIS, IWF, JKE, SCHB, SOXX, VOOG, AFL, LNT, AMAT, ARNA, AZO, BIO, BSX, CSX, CCJ, DE, ENDP, NEE, FDS, MNST, HPQ, INFO, IEX, K, MDLZ, KR, NDAQ, NVS, NVO, NUVA, ON, OTEX, ORCL, REGN, SLB, SBUX, TJX, TSM, BR, MELI, AWK, VRSK, CALX, CONE, AXTA, VIRT, HPE, FTV, CELC, DNLI, UPWK, AGG, DIA, IAU, IEMG, IWS, IYF, IYG, SDY, VTI, VWO, VWOB, XLI, CB, ASML, ADC, ARE, AMT, NLY, AON, ARCC, ADP, BIDU, BBBY, BIIB, BA, CBZ, CPT, CP, LUMN, CERN, CI, CL, DXC, COST, DEO, DUK, EGP, EXPD, XOM, FR, GNTX, GLAD, HDB, ILMN, INTU, MTD, MS, VTRS, PFE, PGR, RMD, SEIC, SNN, STE, VAR, VRTX, YUM, ET, BUD, TRNO, GBDC, TYME, FIVE, WDAY, ICLR, DSL, GSBD, SHOP, KHC, RACE, NTNX, YUMC, CGBD, KALA, TRTX, PRSP, TLRY, LYFT, ALC, MDLA, VNT, DHS, DSI, IBB, ITB, IWR, IWX, IYH, IYZ, JKF, SCHD, SCHF, VDC, VIG,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with FRC. Click here to check it out.
- FRC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FRC
- Peter Lynch Chart of FRC
For the details of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,618 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,147 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,540 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 90,233 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
- RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 17,415 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 17,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 425.44%. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.52. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 482.54%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 307.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 17,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 1798.91%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $333.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: L Brands Inc (LB)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21.Sold Out: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92.Sold Out: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:
1. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying