Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Investment company Jackson Square Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile US Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jackson Square Capital, Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,618 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,147 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,540 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 90,233 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 17,415 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 17,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 425.44%. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.52. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 482.54%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 307.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 17,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 1798.91%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $333.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 51.82%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93.