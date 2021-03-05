Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Schlumberger, Deere

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Schlumberger, Deere, Amgen Inc, ITT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 285,997 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,257 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,615 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 906,469 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,640 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 145,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 1927.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 173,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 627.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 136,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 47,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 119.56%. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $19.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 153,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 51,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.13 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.52.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $12.68.