Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells The GEO Group Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Investment company Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, sells The GEO Group Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SDS,
- Added Positions: VTIP, SCHP, TIP, LMT, T, ANAT, RTX, BAC, OXY, VTRS, BABA, GSK, COP, CSCO, CCL, NEM, UBER, HTA, JPM, FNV, SPG, KIM, INTC, GILD, KYN, WFC, MRK, IJS, NOC, AEP, TSN, XOM, CAH, SCHW, BYND, OHI, PFE, DUK, KHC, JBLU, CDTX, WELL, AMGN, POR, ABBV, PANW, VER, SHOP, JNJ, AMLP, GDX, ATRS, ADBE, MMM, BERY, EW, ALL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, KMI, PSX, D, NEE, TSLA, CVX, WMT, BDX, LYFT, EVRG, SBUX, PEP, NVDA, MCD, BMY, PG, BA, DEO, VSS,
- Sold Out: GEO, SPXS, QID, PEG, AEM, BCE, SBAC, V, TXN, VHT, VWO, VXUS, CVS, COST, SO, CHTR, SCHA, SPDN, VGT, AZN, DELL, VBR, AMT, GOLD, KMB, PHG, LYB, TT, SNY, UL, AAL, CTVA, BK, TGT, TD, TM, LBRDK, SIL, VEA, BP, VIAC, CAT, CAKE, FMC, GD, INTU, LOW, JD, EVA, LSXMK, IEMG, CHD, DLR, EMR, HAL, INFY, NUE, ORI, PCAR, TOT, ETW, SH, VAW, MO, EXPE, MNST, MU, NKE, NTR, TROW, TRI, UN, DISCK, AL, GLIBA, IAU, JNK, AMAT, BLK, CL, CORE, DTE, DOV, LGF.B, NVS, RDS.A, TMO, WMB, CSQ, PBR.A, STWD, FANG, LBRDA, TRU, LSXMA, SCHG, SIVR, SRLN, USHY, AMD, ALXN, BIIB, CBRL, CMS, DD, EPD, FDX, GE, HPQ, MGM, MCK, NFLX, PCG, LIN, BKNG, RY, SNE, SNV, UNP, WDC, WY, WYNN, XEL, YUM, ZBH, HIO, QRTEA, HBI, PM, MPC, VOYA, IQV, COMM, ALLE, HLT, FRPT, ACIA, IR, SLGL, MRNA, BKLN, MOO, SPXU, VRP, VT, ABB, AES, AEIS, ATI, AIG, BSX, BG, CNP, CRL, CI, CTSH, CCI, DISCA, ORAN, HDB, HMC, LEG, LBTYA, MRO, MAR, MCRI, NDAQ, NOK, PPL, REGN, RCL, SWX, SLF, TEVA, USB, VLO, VOD, VNO, MIN, NEA, EOS, VG, MA, VMW, BUD, AVGO, DG, GM, DPG, ALSN, ZTS, GRUB, NEP, STOR, HLI, EAF, NIO, HYLB, IWF, SCHM, SCHX, VTV, BNS, BRK.B, BBY, CME, VALE, CAG, CW, DHR, DVN, EOG, EA, ENB, BANC, FE, F, HAS, HRC, ITW, KRG, KNX, LRCX, LEN, MAS, MXIM, SPGI, MCHP, MBT, ES, NVAX, PAAS, DGX, O, RCII, ROST, SIVB, SLB, SWKS, TSM, TDS, TPL, UAL, UGI, WBK, EBAY, L, ADX, GAB, GUT, GDV, IGR, WU, MELI, BIP, FTNT, IRWD, KKR, SPLK, GWPH, HDS, BRX, CDK, HPE, LW, SE, SPOT, IAA, OTIS, DIA, EMLC, FNDA, FNDX, IBB, INDY, ISTB, IWO, IYF, IYZ, JKH, KIE, MBB, PALL, PGX, SCHF, SPY, VDC, VFH, VIS, VO, VYM, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY, XOP, ALK, AXP, AWR, BIDU, CIEN, CLX, CCEP, NNN, ABEV, ED, OFC, EPC, GFI, GPK, HR, HST, TLGT, ILMN, JACK, MSM, MFC, MAT, MET, NTES, OTEX, SKM, SIGI, SIRI, STT, SKT, TU, THO, MTN, ANTM, WGO, GIM, PPT, JFR, KNDI, APTV, CONE, SBSW, NWSA, AAOI, KODK, VNOM, SENS, UNIT, ENR, YUMC, TME, CHWY, CARR, NKLA, DKNG, IGSB, DES, FDN, GOVT, IEF, IJK, IWB, IYW, IYY, MDY, MJ, SHY, SLV, SPLV, SPTS, VONV, XLB, XLE, XLRE, XLU,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 371,321 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,886 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 121,031 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 625.39%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 15,435 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 39,265 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.31%
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 89.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 371,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 625.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 121,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.31%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 39,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 93,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $96.12, with an estimated average price of $80.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 63.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $9.56.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.27.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.
