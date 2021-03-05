Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells The GEO Group Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Investment company Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, American National Group Inc, sells The GEO Group Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeppson+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 371,321 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,886 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 121,031 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 625.39% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 15,435 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 39,265 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.31%

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 89.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 371,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 625.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 121,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.31%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 39,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 93,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $96.12, with an estimated average price of $80.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 63.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $9.56.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.27.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51.

Jeppson Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.