Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Novartis AG, Sells DexCom Inc, American Tower Corp, Citigroup Inc

Investment company Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Novartis AG, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells DexCom Inc, American Tower Corp, Citigroup Inc, Chevron Corp, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,306 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,567 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 83,951 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,793 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 31,081 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 133.00%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $597.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 968.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $84.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $223.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.12.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.