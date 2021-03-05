Indiva Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker and Investor Relations and Marketing Firm

LONDON, Ontario, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, today announced that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") as market-maker for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and Stonegate Capital Partner ("Stonegate"), to lead a new investor communications and outreach program.



Market Maker

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has engaged ITG for a period of three (3) months and the agreement will renew for subsequent one (1) month periods, until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice. The Company will pay ITG a monthly fee of $5,000 for market making services. At the time of this agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in Company securities. The engagement of ITG remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ITG is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success. ITG was established by a group of Toronto Floor Traders in 1992 with the intent of developing a business where Market Makers could conduct business in a professional manner without conflict or compromise.

Investor Relations and Marketing Contract

The Company has engaged Stonegate, a Dallas-based firm, to lead a new investor communications and outreach program. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has engaged Stonegate for one (1) month and the agreement will renew for subsequent one (1) month periods, until either party has terminated the agreement with ten (10) days' notice. The Company has agreed to pay Stonegate US$3,000 per month for an initial term and any renewal term. Stonegate will work closely with the Company's management to refine and deliver the company's message and assist with outreach to investors. Stonegate is a privately held firm that aims to help companies like Indiva enhance its shareholder value by delivering the right message to the right audience, and building high quality, long-term relationships in the investment community. Stonegate will also publish a research report on the Company. Stonegate is a leading advisory firm founded in 1972. The Company specializes in capital markets advisory with a focus on institutional investor outreach for publicly traded companies. Additional information can be found at www.stonegateinc.com. To the Company's knowledge, Stonegate does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities. The engagement of ITG remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Ruby® Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

