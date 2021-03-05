Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $3.9 million of Shares

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 18,891 shares of TDOC on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $204.85 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $28.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $189.690000 with and P/S ratio of 15.76. Teladoc Health Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 18,891 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $204.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.4% since.

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 42,674 shares of TDOC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $223.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,074 shares of TDOC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $206.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 3,473 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $205.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.56% since.

Chief Legal Officer, Secretary Adam C Vandervoort sold 6,287 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $209.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.31% since.

SVP - Business Development Andrew Turitz sold 3,860 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $205.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.76% since.

SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 2,171 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $204.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.32% since.

COO David William Sides sold 2,866 shares of TDOC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $206.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.36% since.

