Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) EVP and CFO Michael Louis Battles Sold $863,900 of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: CLH +1.8%

EVP and CFO of Clean Harbors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Louis Battles (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of CLH on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $86.39 a share. The total sale was $863,900.

Clean Harbors Inc along with its subsidiaries, provides environmental, energy and industrial services. Clean Harbors Inc has a market cap of $4.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.960000 with a P/E ratio of 35.78 and P/S ratio of 1.53. Clean Harbors Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Clean Harbors Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of CLH stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $86.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John T Preston sold 6,000 shares of CLH stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $85.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.
  • Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of CLH stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $89.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CLH, click here

.

Comments

