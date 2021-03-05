Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sold $895,600 of Shares

CFO of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bruce N. Jacobs (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of KYMR on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $44.78 a share. The total sale was $895,600.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.180000 with and P/S ratio of 60.60.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob sold 37,064 shares of KYMR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $50.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.93% since.

Chief Medical Officer Jared Gollob sold 22,936 shares of KYMR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $56.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.6% since.

