Mastec Inc (MTZ) COO Robert E Apple Sold $3.3 million of Shares

COO of Mastec Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert E Apple (insider trades) sold 35,406 shares of MTZ on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $92.23 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

MasTec Inc is an infrastructure construction company engaged in engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure. The company offers its services under the MasTec service mark. Mastec Inc has a market cap of $6.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.790000 with a P/E ratio of 21.14 and P/S ratio of 1.09. Mastec Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Mastec Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MTZ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $89.64. The price of the stock has increased by 3.51% since.

