Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) CEO Bryan B Deboer Sold $6.2 million of Shares

CEO of Lithia Motors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bryan B Deboer (insider trades) sold 16,351 shares of LAD on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $376.8 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Lithia Motors Inc acts as a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services. It also helps its customers to arrange for financing new vehicles. Lithia Motors Inc has a market cap of $10 billion; its shares were traded at around $375.460000 with a P/E ratio of 19.51 and P/S ratio of 0.69. The dividend yield of Lithia Motors Inc stocks is 0.33%. Lithia Motors Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Lithia Motors Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Susan O Cain sold 389 shares of LAD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $381.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.

Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of LAD stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $378. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.67% since.

Senior Vice President George N Hines sold 1,644 shares of LAD stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $365. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.

Senior Vice President Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of LAD stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $375. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

