Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce Sold $3.7 million of Shares

COO of Oscar Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Meghan V. Joyce (insider trades) sold 95,394 shares of OSCR on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $39 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Oscar Health Inc has a market cap of $6.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.000000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Finance & Accounting Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of OSCR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.51% since.

