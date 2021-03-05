Mak Capital One Llc Buys ADT Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Yatra Online Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, HL Acquisitions Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Mak Capital One Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ADT Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Yatra Online Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Tufin Software Technologies, sells Canadian Natural Resources, HL Acquisitions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mak Capital One Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mak Capital One Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADT, MAXN, TUFN, IMMR,

ADT, MAXN, TUFN, IMMR, Added Positions: YTRA, USFD, REPH,

YTRA, USFD, REPH, Reduced Positions: CNQ,

CNQ, Sold Out: HCCH,

For the details of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mak+capital+one+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 4,133,991 shares, 44.76% of the total portfolio. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 3,368,559 shares, 29.40% of the total portfolio. Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 11,434,913 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.60% Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,301,200 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 582,229 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.85%

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 1,314,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $36.79, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 281,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.42 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 122,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in Immersion Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $7.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 126,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Yatra Online Inc by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 11,434,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 582,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in HL Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $13.87.

Mak Capital One Llc reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 57.93%. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Mak Capital One Llc still held 200,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.