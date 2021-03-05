Bj's Restaurants Inc (BJRI) President and CFO Gregory Levin Sold $958,742 of Shares

President and CFO of Bj's Restaurants Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Levin (insider trades) sold 16,135 shares of BJRI on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $59.42 a share. The total sale was $958,742.

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. Bj's Restaurants Inc has a market cap of $1.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.970000 with and P/S ratio of 1.52. The dividend yield of Bj's Restaurants Inc stocks is 0.24%.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Gregory Levin sold 10,000 shares of BJRI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $51.2. The price of the stock has increased by 11.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Peter A Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJRI stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $55.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

Sr. Vice President Brewing Ops Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJRI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $53.59. The price of the stock has increased by 6.31% since.

Chief Information Officer Brian S Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJRI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $53.81. The price of the stock has increased by 5.87% since.

Director Larry D Bouts sold 3,822 shares of BJRI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $53.43. The price of the stock has increased by 6.63% since.

Director Larry D Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJRI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $53.11. The price of the stock has increased by 7.27% since.

