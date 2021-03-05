>
The Brink's Co (BCO) EVP, Chief Information Officer Rohan Pal Sold $2 million of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: BCO +4.83%

EVP, Chief Information Officer of The Brink's Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rohan Pal (insider trades) sold 26,289 shares of BCO on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $76.49 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

The Brink's Co along with its subsidiaries provides secure logistics & security solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services. The Brink's Co has a market cap of $3.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.920000 with a P/E ratio of 275.60 and P/S ratio of 1.09. The dividend yield of The Brink's Co stocks is 0.74%. The Brink's Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.70% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Information Officer Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of BCO stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $76.49. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

