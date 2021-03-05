>
Quanta Services Inc (PWR) CFO Derrick A Jensen Sold $3 million of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: PWR +1.58%

CFO of Quanta Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derrick A Jensen (insider trades) sold 36,750 shares of PWR on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $80.99 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Quanta Services Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services. The company offers infrastructure solutions to the electric power and oil and gas industries in North America and in select international markets. Quanta Services Inc has a market cap of $11.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.120000 with a P/E ratio of 26.99 and P/S ratio of 1.06. The dividend yield of Quanta Services Inc stocks is 0.26%. Quanta Services Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Quanta Services Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Derrick A Jensen sold 36,750 shares of PWR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $80.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP Tax Dorothy Upperman sold 65 shares of PWR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $82.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of PWR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $82.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.06% since.
  • CSO & President-Pipeline&Ind Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of PWR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $81.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.
  • CSO & President-Pipeline&Ind Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of PWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $85.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.61% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of PWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $85.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PWR, click here

.

