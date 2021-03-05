>
Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

March 05, 2021 | About: NAS:ADMS +0.85%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted two new employees restricted stock units to acquire 57,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The restricted stock units vest over three years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases.

Source: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005009/en/


