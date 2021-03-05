INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation

The law firm of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] is investigating claims against Capital One Financial Corporation (“Capital One” or the “Company”) (NYSE: [url="]COF[/url]). The investigation focuses on whether the Company’s board of directors has breached its fiduciary duties to the Company.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Capital One securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact [url="]Thomas+W.+Elrod[/url] of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this [url="]contact+form[/url], to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
[url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website:[url="]+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com[/url].
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005569/en/