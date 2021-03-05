>
Business Wire
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:TRTX -0.73%


TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (the “Company”) today announced that Matthew Coleman, President, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will also conduct virtual meetings with investors during the conference.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of TRTX’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tpgrefinance.com%2Fevent[/url]. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.



ABOUT TRTX



TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit [url="]%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpgrefinance.com%2F%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005400/en/


