>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Entravision Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:EVC +0.88%


[url="]Entravision+Communications+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021. The Company’s presentation will begin at 12 pm PT.



The presentation will be made available to the public via live audio webcast, which can be accessed by visiting Entravision’s Investor Relations website at [url="]investor.entravision.com[/url]. For more information on the conference please visit [url="]conferences.db.com%2Famericas%2F[/url].



About Entravision Communications Corporation



Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at [url="]entravision.com[/url] or connect with us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005602/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)