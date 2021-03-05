Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB Disclosures











The Company established an internal cross-functional ESG Working Group to more effectively advance its sustainability initiatives.







The Company engaged a leading international environmental consulting firm to help it complete a baseline assessment of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions of its manufacturing footprint.







The Company completed a company-wide assessment of water usage and inventoried its usage in areas of potential water stress using the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Water Risk Atlas tool, Aqueduct.







The Company established key performance indicators that will be used to measure and report progress on energy intensity, water intensity, and hazardous waste intensity going forward.







Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report. For the first time, the Company’s report aligns with topics and metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure for the Chemicals industry, and begins to address the recommendations and supporting disclosures of the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).“Sensient has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, as is evidenced by our seed-to-shelf program, our Certasure™ program, and our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we operate. We believe that these efforts, along with the numerous others outlined in our report, ensure that we operate as a sustainable and profitable company,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.In 2020, the Company took several actions to further its sustainability efforts including the following:A copy of the report will be posted in the Sustainability section of Sensient’s website at [url="]www.sensient.com%2Fsustainability[/url].





Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.







