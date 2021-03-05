>
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) on Behalf of Investors

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:RRC +2.13%


[url="]The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz[/url] announces an investigation of Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: [url="]RRC[/url]) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click [url="]here[/url] to participate.



On February 10, 2021, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (the “DEP”) announced that Range Resources had paid a $294,000 civil penalty to the agency on January 8, 2021 for violating the 2012 Oil and Gas Act. According to the DEP’s investigation, "between Tuesday, July 16, 2013, and Monday, October 11, 2017, 42 of Range Resources' conventional wells were placed on inactive status but were never used again" and that several of the Company's "wells had not been in use for 12 months at the time Range Resources submitted its applications for inactive status," even though "after 12 consecutive months of no production, the well would be classified as abandoned and must be plugged." In addition to paying the DEP's civil penalty, Range Resources was ultimately required to plug the wells the agency identified as having no viable future use to remediate the issue.



On this news, Range Resources’ stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.57 per share on February 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.



Follow us for updates on Twitter: [url="]twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW[/url].



If you purchased Range Resources securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at [url="]www.frankcruzlaw.com[/url]. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005611/en/


