DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

March 05, 2021 | About: DBVT +3.78%

Montrouge, France, March 5, 2021

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website beginning Tuesday, March 9th at 7:00 a.m. ET: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
[email protected]

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
[email protected]

