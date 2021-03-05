Equity Residential to Participate in 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team, including the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of Investor section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.equityapartments.com[/url]Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at[url="]+www.equityapartments.com[/url].

