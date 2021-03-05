>
Bio-Rad to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:BIO +1.05%


Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO; Andrew Last, Executive Vice President and COO; and Ilan Daskal, Executive Vice President and CFO will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, at 10:15 AM (PST).



A link to the live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations area of our website at [url="]bio-rad.com[/url].



About Bio-Rad



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,800 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020. For more information, please visit [url="]bio-rad.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005575/en/


